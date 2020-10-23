Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $19,580,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,281,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 137,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

