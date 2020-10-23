Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 151,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.63. 94,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

