Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 151,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.63. 94,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
