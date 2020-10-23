Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $34.15 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.91.
Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Company Profile
There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc
