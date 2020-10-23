Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $34.15 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.