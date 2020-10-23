Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.92. 12,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.06 and its 200 day moving average is $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

