Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies makes up about 2.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.82. 63,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,240. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

