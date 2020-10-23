Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.