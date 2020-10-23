MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in MetLife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

