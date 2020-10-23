Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.56.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.95. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,625.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

