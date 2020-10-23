MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 2,743 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,362 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

