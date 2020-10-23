MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,638.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

