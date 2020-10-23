MONECO Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 218,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,534,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

