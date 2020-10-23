MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 27.6% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 19.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AbbVie by 28.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,505,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,879,000 after buying an additional 337,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

