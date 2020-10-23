MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.51. 70,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,325. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

