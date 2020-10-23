MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 983,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,895,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

