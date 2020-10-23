MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.05. The stock had a trading volume of 219,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423,559. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

