Morgan Stanley Raises KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $38.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.23.

KKR stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after purchasing an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,506,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

