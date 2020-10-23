Morgan Stanley Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $194.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.67.

RNR stock opened at $178.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

