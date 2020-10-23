Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $577.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $299.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.