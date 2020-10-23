Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 1,230,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,895,172. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

