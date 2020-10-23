Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

