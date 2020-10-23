Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,464. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.