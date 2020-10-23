Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Lam Research by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 140,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average of $314.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.