NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

