NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

NiSource stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $154,871,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,447,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,400,000 after purchasing an additional 759,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

