Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.04.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

