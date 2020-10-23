Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

