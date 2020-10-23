Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

