Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oshkosh by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

