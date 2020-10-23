Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. It's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind too. However, it remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is a concern. Thus, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 earnings results. Pacira has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,304. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.