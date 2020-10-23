PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,507. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

