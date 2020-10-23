Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. 74,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

