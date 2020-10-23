Piper Sandler Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $73.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.