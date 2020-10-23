Piper Sandler Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $73.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of CREE opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit