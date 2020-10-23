PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

