Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.