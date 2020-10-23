Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $72.50 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 30.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

