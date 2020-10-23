Raymond James Cuts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $15.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

