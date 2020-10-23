Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.