Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,583.50 ($59.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,758.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,458.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

