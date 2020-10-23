Roth Capital Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $26.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $24.81 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

