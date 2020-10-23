Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.13.

SB opened at $1.01 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

