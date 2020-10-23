Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $178,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $164,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 76,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 265.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

