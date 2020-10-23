Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $14.12 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

