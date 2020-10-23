Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $14.12 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Analyst Recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit