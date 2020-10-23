ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $752,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 89,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $5,086,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,562 shares of company stock valued at $57,764,686. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.