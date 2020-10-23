Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

COST traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.20. 21,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,259. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.