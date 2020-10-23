State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE STT opened at $65.60 on Monday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in State Street by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

