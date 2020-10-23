Stephens Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

