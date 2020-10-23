Stifel Nicolaus Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of CRWD opened at $134.54 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 338.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $3,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $6,692,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

