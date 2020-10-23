Stifel Nicolaus Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.56.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 493,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,918,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,091,110,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

