TAP Consulting LLC Has $218,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AXA grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.