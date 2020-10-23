TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

